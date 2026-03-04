MEA opens control room amid West Asia crisis, check full list of emergency contacts

With anxiety mounting among Indians living and working across the Middle East following the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the setting up of a dedicated control room to assist Indian nationals in the region.

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The move is aimed at providing immediate support, guidance and emergency assistance to members of the Indian community across Gulf countries as the security situation remains volatile.

A Special Control Room has been set up in the Ministry of External Affairs in view of the current situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. Details are as below ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/nK3d6SY9Pa pic.twitter.com/v2EhUI5B1x — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 4, 2026

In a detailed advisory, the government released emergency contact numbers of Indian missions across multiple countries in West Asia, urging citizens to reach out if they require help.

The countries covered under the advisory include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

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Emergency helplines issued by Indian missions:

Bahrain: +973 39418071



Iran: +989128109115 / +989128109102 / +989128109109 / +989932179359



Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899



Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378



Jordan: +962 770 422 276



Kuwait: +965 65501946



Lebanon: +961 76860128



Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)



Qatar: +974 55647502



Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418



Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)



Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093



United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

In addition, India released three toll free numbers that can be contacted between 9 am and 9 pm:

1800118797 (Toll Free)

+91 11 2301 2113

+91 11 2301 4104

+91 11 2301 7905

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Officials said the control room will coordinate with Indian embassies in the region to respond swiftly to distress calls, facilitate communication and provide updates as the situation evolves.