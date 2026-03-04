MEA opens control room amid West Asia crisis, check full list of emergency contacts

With anxiety mounting among Indians living and working across the Middle East following the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the setting up of a dedicated control room to assist Indian nationals in the region.
Also read: 'Operational opportunity came up only after PM Modi left' : Israel envoy on Iran attack
The move is aimed at providing immediate support, guidance and emergency assistance to members of the Indian community across Gulf countries as the security situation remains volatile.
In a detailed advisory, the government released emergency contact numbers of Indian missions across multiple countries in West Asia, urging citizens to reach out if they require help.
The countries covered under the advisory include Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Emergency helplines issued by Indian missions:
Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +989128109115 / +989128109102 / +989128109109 / +989932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free)
Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)
In addition, India released three toll free numbers that can be contacted between 9 am and 9 pm:
1800118797 (Toll Free)
+91 11 2301 2113
+91 11 2301 4104
+91 11 2301 7905
Officials said the control room will coordinate with Indian embassies in the region to respond swiftly to distress calls, facilitate communication and provide updates as the situation evolves.