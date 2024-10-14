MEA summons Canada's Deputy High Commissioner to lodge protest over Nijjar case

Stewart Wheeler, Canada’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs to offer explanation over Canada’s move.

The development came hours after India rejected Ottawa’s charge against the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats as ‘persons of interest’ in the investigation into Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder.

Calling Ottawa’s move as “preposterous imputations” and accused Prime Minister Justine Trudeau of doing “votebank politics” and not doing enough to tackle separatist elements on Canadian soil.

Ties between India and Canada have been thorny ever since Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Khalistani terrorist, in June 2023. India has repeatedly refuted these claims as “absurd” and “motivated”, accusing Trudeau’s government of pandering to pro-Khalistan elements within Canada.

“Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains,” the Centre’s statement read.

Last year, Trudeau in the Canadian parliament had alleged the “potential involvement” of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.