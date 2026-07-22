Medanta issues health update on Sonam Wangchuk: 'He is stable; vital signs are within accepted parameters'

Medanta Hospital has issued a health update on social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was shifted to the private hospital on Tuesday.

"Mr Sonam Wangchuk was admitted to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, last evening and was admitted to the ICU. He is being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors," the hospital said in a statement.

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Providing an update on his condition, the hospital said Wangchuk is stable, conscious, and responding appropriately. "Presently, he is stable, oriented, and his vital signs are within accepted parameters," the statement said. "All treatment being administered to him is in accordance with his informed consent."

On Tuesday, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Wangchuk was discharged from the Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday evening and was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment in compliance with a Delhi High Court order.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities in the NEET exam.

"Sonam Wangchuk has been discharged from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital today at 06:40 pm and has been handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Hospital, Gurugram for further medical care as per the order dated 21.07.2026 of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi," a statement from the Safdarjung Hospital said.

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At the time of discharge, the hospital said, his vital parameters were stable. However, pancytopenia persists, and his serum potassium level was 3.4 mEq/L. "Copies of all relevant medical records, investigation reports, and treatment documents have been handed over to the receiving medical team to ensure continuity of care," the statement added.