Data Patterns, Adani Total, Bandhan Bank, TMPV shares: Expert weighs in on targets, outlook

Akshay Bhagwat of JM Financial Services said the stock market has been moving in a choppy range, with benchmark Nifty50 oscillating around 24,000 level.

In an interaction with Business Today, Bhagwat said the index has a defined trading range of 23,800 on the downside and 24,300 on the upside.

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According to him, Nifty needs to decisively cross the 24,300 mark for a meaningful upward move.

The market expert also shared stock-specific views while responding to investors' queries.

On Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Bhagwat said investors already holding the stock can continue with their positions. He identified Rs 4,000 as the immediate support level and expects a short-term target of Rs 5,200. On a positional basis, he sees the stock potentially moving towards Rs 5,500.

For Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), the expert said the current price pattern appears weak, and the stock could retest Rs 300 level.

He advised investors to adopt a 'buy-on-dips' strategy instead of chasing the stock at current levels.

On Bandhan Bank Ltd, the expert said the stock has a major support zone around Rs 150.

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He suggested investors can avoid fresh entry at the current market price and wait for declines before considering taking positions.

Commenting on Adani Total Gas Ltd, Bhagwat said the stock has underperformed compared with its Group peers.

He advised investors to consider exiting at current levels, citing lagging momentum. Based on the current technical setup, he said the stock could test the Rs 620-600 range in the coming months.