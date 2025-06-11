Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon trip, allegedly told her suspected lover and co-conspirator Raj Kushwaha that she planned to push him off a mountain herself if the hired hitmen failed. She said that she planned to push Raja off a mountain while taking a photo with him.

"If Vishal, Anand, and Akash are not able to kill Raja, I will push him down the mountain while taking a photo," Sonam reportedly told Kushwaha, police sources told India Today TV.

She reportedly hatched the plan to kill Raja shortly after returning to her maternal home in Indore on May 15. From her home in Indore, Sonam booked tickets to Guwahati and coordinated the murder plot with Raj over phone calls.

In order to buy time, Sonam allegedly convinced him to visit the Kamakhya temple before leaving for Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, told Aaj Tak that Sonam confided in her mother about her relationship with Raj Kushwaha, the man accused of being a co-conspirator in Raja's murder. Vipin added that Sonam's family did not accept the relationship and insisted that her marriage should happen within their community.

"A close acquaintance of Sonam's family told me that Sonam had confided in her mother that she was in love with someone else. But her family had told her, 'You can love whoever you want, but your marriage will happen within the community.' To that, Sonam had said, 'Fine, wherever I get married, whatever happens afterwards, I will not be responsible for it,'" Vipin Raghuwanshi said.

On June 2, Raja was found dead in a gorge in Nongriat village, Meghalaya, allegedly murdered by Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi, friends of Raj Kushwaha, who was hired by Sonam.

The autopsy report in the case revealed that there were two sharp cuts on Raja's head that led to his death. "The autopsy report indicated there were two sharp cuts on the head of the deceased — one from behind and one from the front," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said.

Sonam went missing but resurfaced on June 8, surrendering at Ghazipur police station. Sonam's family rejects contract killing claims and demands a CBI probe, calling on Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.