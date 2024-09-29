Mehbooba Mufti suspends poll campaign ‘to stand in grief’ after death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has cancelled her Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) campaign today to condemn the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. She asserted that her party stands with people in Lebanon and Gaza.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine & Lebanon in this hour of immense grief & exemplary resistance,” she wrote in a post on X (formally Twitter).

Declaring their successful hit on the terror group, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in a post on X wrote, “Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world.”

Hezbollah on September 28 confirmed that its leader and co-founder, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the day before. In a statement, the organisation declared that Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs” and pledged to “continue the holy war against the enemy”.

According to reports, Senior Iranian general Abbas Nilforoushan of the Revolutionary Guards was also killed in the Israeli strikes on Beirut. Nasrallah's daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, and the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, Ali Karaki, were also among those killed.

As Israel intensifies its operation on the terror group Hezbollah, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in his first statement in response to the attacks on the group’s Lebanon headquarters, has reaffirmed the power and capacity of his nation.

He talked about how the enemies thought Israel was just a ‘spider web’, but it’s much more than that. Netanyahu’s remarks came during his visit to the US and right before his departure back to Israel.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir saw demonstrations on September 28 as people hit the streets condemning Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s killing in an Israeli airstrike. A protest march held in Budgam witnessed a large number of people, including women and children, holding portraits of the dead Hezbollah chief. Protests were also held in Sringar’s old city, and other areas of the state.