Shares of NTPC have entered the consolidation phase after short term term recovery, leaving investors guessing the next move of the power major in the stock market. NTPC stock gained 17% this year, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 414.40 on April 27, 2026. Since then, the stock has slipped 6% till date. The short-term momentum has been bullish but analysts advise caution while trading in the stock. The RSI near 50 usually signals a balance between buyers and sellers, indicating neutral-to-positive momentum — not overbought yet.

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NTPC share price staying above long-term moving averages (50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages) signals a bullish structure in the long term.

Here's a look at what analysts said on the outlook of the stock.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "On the daily chart, the stock recently faced resistance near the Rs 412–Rs 415 zone and is now undergoing healthy profit booking. However, it continues to hold above the important support area around Rs 386–384, which also coincides with the 50 Day EMA support. The current price action indicates formation of a short-term falling channel/flag type consolidation pattern after the prior up move, suggesting the broader bullish trend remains intact. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 384 levels, the overall structure is likely to remain positive, with potential upside towards Rs 405–415 levels in the coming sessions."

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Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 385, while resistance stands at Rs 400. A decisive breakout above Rs 400 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 410. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 385– Rs 410 range." Patel advises booking profit on the counter.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "NTPC is currently trading near the crucial 0.5 Fibonacci retracement zone around 391–392 after witnessing profit booking from higher levels. The stock remains in a broader bullish structure as prices continue to trade above the 100-DMA and 200-DMA, though short-term momentum has weakened with RSI slipping below 50. Immediate support is placed near Rs 381–382, which coincides with the 0.382 Fibonacci level and could act as a strong demand zone. A breakdown below this may drag the stock towards Rs 370 and then Rs 352 levels. On the upside, reclaiming Rs 392 decisively can revive bullish momentum towards Rs 401 and Rs 415 levels. Overall, the current phase appears to be a corrective consolidation within a larger uptrend, and traders should watch the Rs 381 support zone closely for the next directional move."

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NTPC shares ended at Rs 389.20 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.92 lakh crore. Total 1.14 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.85 crore on BSE.