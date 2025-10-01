'Mental health is a social necessity': Neerja Birla warns crisis may cost India trillions by 2030

Mental health is the backbone of a thriving nation and without investing in the wellbeing of our children, youth, women, and frontline workers, India cannot realize its vision for 2047, Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), said on Wednesday.

Birla said India has one of the largest mental health treatment gaps globally. She highlighted that the crisis is compounded by structural limitations: a severe shortage of trained professionals, fragmented services, and insufficient public funding. "Mental health is not just a personal struggle, it is a collective responsibility, a national imperative, and the foundation of all progress," she stated.

According to her, economists have estimated that untreated mental illness could cost India trillions of dollars in lost output by 2030. Experts have warned that, unless addressed, the long-term impact could be devastating-not only for women's health, but also for the country’s social and economic fabric.

According to the ABET Social Impact Report 2024–25, nearly 150 million Indians are battling stress, anxiety, and depression-yet less than one in four actively seek help. The report reveals that half of Indian women experience chronic stress, often due to family and workplace pressures. Nearly 47% report insomnia, while 41% experience emotional distress linked to social isolation and weak support systems. Alarmingly, young women aged 18–39 account for over a third of all female suicides in India.

Since 2016, Mpower - ABET's mental health initiative - has worked to build an inclusive ecosystem for mental wellbeing, Birla said, adding that the program has reached over 180 million people and directly supported more than 7 million beneficiaries through structured education, awareness campaigns, and community-based interventions.

By targeting mental health at every level-from schools to workplaces to rural communities-Mpower aims to normalise conversations and promote early intervention, she said. "Our vision is a future where youth feel supported, understood, and empowered to seek help without hesitation. Mental health is not a luxury, it is a social necessity and a cornerstone of national progress."

Beyond Mpower, ABET also invests in inclusive education, women's empowerment, and healthcare through initiatives like Aditya Birla World Academy, The Aditya Birla Integrated School (for children with learning difficulties), Ujaas (menstrual health), and Nalanda (special education).

