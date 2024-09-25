'Meri gaadi aage nahi bad rahi': Ajit Pawar's response on his CM ambitions leaves everyone in splits

In a candid and humorous exchange during the India Today Conclave, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar remarked on the universal desire for the chief ministerial role, quipping that while many aspire to the position, those who attain it often struggle to relinquish it.

In a conversation with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Pawar, who notably separated from his uncle and NCP veteran Sharad Pawar to align with the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance, commented, “Meri chief minister post ki gaadi aage hi nahi jaa rahi (What to do, my CM vehicle is not advancing),” referencing his prolonged tenure as Deputy CM. When pressed about his ambitions for the top post, he skillfully sidestepped the question, leaving room for speculation.

"I am a politician focused on service and development," Pawar continued. "I joined the BJP-led alliance because I recognized its potential to drive meaningful development in the state." His remarks highlight a pragmatic approach to governance, emphasizing collaboration over political rivalry.

The political landscape in Maharashtra has been shaped by a series of alliances and realignments, particularly following the 2019 state elections. The Mahayuti Alliance, formed by the BJP and several regional parties, including Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, emerged as a dominant force amid shifting allegiances. The alliance was aimed at consolidating power and ensuring a stable government, especially in the face of challenges from opposition parties like the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress.

Since its inception, the Mahayuti Alliance has been characterized by both collaboration and internal tensions, particularly regarding leadership roles and governance strategies.

The recent Maharashtra polls have further underscored the importance of these dynamics, with Ajit Pawar's position as Deputy CM highlighting the balancing act between maintaining party loyalty and pursuing individual political aspirations.

As Maharashtra prepares for its next electoral battle, the focus will undoubtedly remain on the strategies employed by the Mahayuti Alliance and how leaders like Ajit Pawar navigate the complexities of coalition politics.