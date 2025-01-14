scorecardresearch
Business Today
'Meta will have to...': Zuckerberg's remarks land social media giant in trouble

Zuckerberg, during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, stated that the PM Modi-led government lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due to its “weak Covid-19 response.”

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made controversial remarks about India's 2024 Lok Sabha Election Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made controversial remarks about India's 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Social media giant Meta is under scrutiny after its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, made controversial remarks about India's 2024 Lok Sabha election. Zuckerberg, during an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, stated that the PM Modi-led government lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls due to its “weak Covid-19 response.”

The statement has sparked a political storm in India, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, demanding accountability from Meta.  

“My committee will call Meta for this disinformation. Misinformation in any democratic country tarnishes the image of the country. That organisation will have to apologise to the Indian Parliament and the people here for this mistake,” Dubey said in a post on X.  

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also refuted Zuckerberg’s claims, calling them “factually incorrect” and emphasizing the importance of factual reporting. “It is disappointing to see misinformation from Mr Zuckerberg himself. Let’s uphold facts and credibility,” Vaishnaw wrote on Facebook, a platform owned by Meta.  

The Union Minister highlighted the outcome of the 2024 general election, where the NDA, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, secured a decisive victory for a third consecutive term. Vaishnaw also pointed out the high voter turnout of over 640 million, stating that the results were a clear reflection of public confidence.  

“Mr Zuckerberg’s claim that most incumbent governments, including India in the 2024 elections, lost post-Covid is factually incorrect,” Vaishnaw asserted.  

He further outlined the Modi government’s achievements during the pandemic, which he said contributed to public trust and electoral success. “From free food for 800 million, 2.2 billion free vaccines, and aid to nations worldwide during Covid, to leading India as the fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's decisive third-term victory is a testament to good governance and public trust,” Vaishnaw added.  

Meta, which operates platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the controversy.

Published on: Jan 14, 2025, 4:36 PM IST
