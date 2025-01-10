‘Let 90 hours start from the top...’: Rajiv Bajaj counters L&T chief's work week philosophy

Amid the ongoing controversy over L&T chairman S N Subrahmanyan’s 90-hour workweek philosophy, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto said that what matters is quality of work, not hours.

Weighing on the workhour debate, Bajaj emphasised that he would like to see people walk the talk. “Let 90 hours start from the top,” Bajaj said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The Bajaj Auto MD likened inefficiencies in organisations to a bottle, where the bottleneck invariably forms at the top. “The bottleneck is always at the top of the bottle,” he added.

“Putting in enough work is obviously important, whether it’s 70 or 90 hours. But what matters more is the quality, efficiency, and effectiveness of those hours. I think that is more critical than just the number of hours,” Bajaj explained.

He also highlighted the realities of modern work routines, noting that most people are effectively working 12-hour days when commute times are included. “Irrespective of who you are and what you do in a company, you are effectively working 12 hours a day if you consider your commute and time on the job. That’s about half your day," he said.

Bajaj also suggested a cultural shift in corporate India where the leadership needs to reflect on its role in improving productivity. “All the big talk happens at the top, but the implementation starts from the bottom,” he added.

The latest debate over work hours was triggered after an undated video clip of L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan started circulating on social media.

The L&T chief is heard saying, “If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands?”

To substantiate his point further, Subrahmanyam cited his interaction with a Chinese person who claimed that China could beat the USA. As per this individual, Chinese people work 90 hours a week whereas Americans work only 50 hours a week. “So that’s the answer for you. If you have got to be on top of the world.. You have to work 90 hours a week. Get going, guys. Come on.”

The video clip went viral and evoking strong reactions on social media. L&T even had to issue a statement further clarifying the context in which Subrahmanyan’s comment needed to viewed, though it has not yet soothed the frayed nerves.

Several industrialists, politicians and celebrities have reacted to the L&T chairman's remark.

RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka said that work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. “90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to ‘Sun-duty’ and make ‘day off’ a mythical concept!...” Goenka said.

First Global founder and chairperson Devina Mehra clapped back at the L&T chairman's suggestion of a 90-hour work week. At the outset, Mehra said that the recommendation of working extremely long hours for ‘nation-building’ and ‘company building’ is “bunkum” and defies all logic.

Actor Deepika Padukone also expressed disapproval of the matter. Responding to a post by journalist Faye D'Souza on Instagram, Padukone stated: "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements. #MentalHealthMatters."