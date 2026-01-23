Miffed after Rahul Gandhi event in Kochi, Shashi Tharoor to skip key Congress event

Shashi Tharoor is not likely to participate in the Congress high command meeting to discuss preparations for the Kerala elections. His decision came amid internal discord within the Congress party, with observers noting the timing ahead of important state polls.

Tharoor's absence has caused concern among party workers about unity and leadership dynamics, raising questions about the impact on Congress's electoral prospects in Kerala.

Sources familiar with the matter told India Today that Tharoor felt insulted during the Mahapanchayat event held in Kochi, due to a breach of protocol and dissatisfaction with how senior party figures were handled.

Specific issues arose over the seating arrangement and the speaking schedule at the Kochi event. Tharoor was reportedly informed that only Rahul Gandhi would speak after his speech. However, this order was not maintained, and other leaders spoke after Rahul Gandhi's arrival. This deviation from the established plan added to Tharoor's dissatisfaction.

Sources indicated that Tharoor is upset with both the state and central leadership of Congress, which contributed to his decision to skip the Kerala election meeting. He reportedly communicated his discontent to close associates. Tharoor reportedly expressed disappointment to close associates, saying the incident reflects a wider pattern of disregard for his contributions within the party.

During the Mahapanchayat, Rahul Gandhi did not mention Shashi Tharoor by name in his speech. Observers noted this omission as significant, given Tharoor's prominence in the party and in Kerala.

The Congress party has not issued an official statement on Tharoor's discomfort or his decision to miss the Kerala strategy meeting. Party sources have not clarified steps to resolve the seating arrangement issue or how leadership plans to manage internal dissent ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, Tharoor is scheduled to participate in the Kerala Literature Festival.