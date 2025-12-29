‘National disgrace’: Shashi Tharoor condemns killing of Tripura youth in Uttarakhand, urges action against racism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday strongly condemned the killing of Aniel Chakwa in Uttarakhand, calling it a “national disgrace” and urging the country to confront the growing problem of racism against people from the Northeast.

In a post on X, Tharoor said the brutal killing of Chakwa, a young man from Tripura, was not an isolated incident but a consequence of “ignorance, prejudice, and a failure of our society to recognize and respect its own diversity.” He alleged that the victim was racially abused and dehumanised with slurs such as “Chinese” and “momo” before being murdered.

The brutal killing of Aniel Chakwa in Uttarakhand is not just a tragedy—it is a national disgrace. A young man from Tripura, a proud Indian, was racially abused, dehumanized with slurs like “Chinese” and “momo,” and ultimately murdered. This was not an isolated act of violence;… pic.twitter.com/WHmA0m7Q0L — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2025

Describing the incident as deeply shameful, Tharoor warned that racism in North India is increasingly being normalised through casual mockery and systemic neglect. He stressed that the Northeast is “not a distant appendage to the Indian identity” but an integral part of it, adding that people from the region continue to face racial profiling, exclusion, and abuse.

Calling for justice that goes beyond legal accountability, Tharoor said Chakwa’s death must not be reduced to a statistic or a fleeting headline. Instead, he said, it should serve as a catalyst for education, empathy, and reform. He emphasised the need for schools to teach the histories and cultures of all Indian communities and urged the media to portray people from the Northeast with dignity.

Tharoor also appealed to political and religious leaders to speak out against such violence, warning that “silence is complicity.” Referring to religious values, he said those who claim to uphold dharma must remember that Hinduism is rooted in pluralism and inclusion, adding that “to be Hindu is to honor the sacredness of every human being, regardless of appearance or origin.”

Concluding his statement, Tharoor called for collective action, saying the country must work towards building a society where no Indian is made to feel like a foreigner in their own land.

What the medical report says

A hospital record has revealed the extent of violence that led to the death of the young student in Dehradun. A medical report from Graphic Era Hospital details the severe injuries suffered by 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a native of Tripura, who died days after being brutally assaulted.

According to the medical report prepared by Graphic Era Hospital and accessed by India Today, Angel Chakma suffered a deep cut on his back and another injury on the occipital region of his head. Doctors also noted multiple bruises on his foot. The report recorded a complete loss of power on the right side of his body, affecting both the upper and lower limbs, along with sensory loss. It further noted injuries to the spinal cord and fissures in the brain.