MoCA opens 24x7 customer grievance cell, resolves 13,000+ fliers' issues in under a month

In a major step to enhance passenger experience, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has set up a 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) to ensure real-time grievance redressal and operational coordination across India’s fast-growing aviation sector.

Launched under the leadership of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and steered by MoCA Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, the PACR began operations on December 3, 2025, and has already resolved over 13,000 passenger grievances.

“The PACR operates round-the-clock, continuously monitoring aviation operations, attending to passenger calls and coordinating real-time assistance and grievance resolution very efficiently and effectively,” said Sinha.

Located at Udaan Bhawan in New Delhi, the integrated facility brings together officials from MoCA, DGCA, AAI, airline operators, and other key stakeholders under one roof. It is fully integrated with the AirSewa system and supported by an omni-channel tech backbone that converts complaints into actionable cases, tracked through data dashboards.

With over 500 direct call-based interventions so far, the PACR prioritizes issues like flight delays, cancellations, refunds, and baggage-related complaints. Airline representatives are physically present at the Control Room, enabling immediate response and resolution.

The initiative is anchored in a vision to put the passenger at the centre of the civil aviation ecosystem, built on the pillars of “Passenger First,” collaborative action, and a future-ready, tech-enabled response model.

Secretary Sinha personally reviews operations daily, while senior officials across DGCA, AAI, and MoCA ensure the system remains robust and responsive.

The Ministry has committed to further strengthening the PACR with increased staffing, better technology, and upgraded infrastructure to deliver timely, transparent, and accountable support to passengers.