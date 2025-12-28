Why use ramps when aerobridges are free? Chidambaram urges DGCA action, flags Air India and IndiGo

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has called on aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to make it compulsory for airlines to use aerobridges whenever they are vacant and available. He argued that avoiding aerobridges when they are free amounts to a "false economy" that disproportionately affects vulnerable passengers.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Writing on Sunday, Chidambaram said, "Airlines not using an aerobridge that is vacant and available is false economy. Using a step ladder or ramp causes enormous inconvenience to passengers who are elderly, carrying infants, differently-abled or wheel-chair bound."

"Besides, using an aerobridge facilitates quick embarkation and disembarkation. I reiterate my demand that DGCA must make it mandatory for airlines to use aerobridges when one is vacant and available," he wrote on X.

Airlines not using an aerobridge that is vacant and available is false economy



Using a step ladder or ramp causes enormous inconvenience to passengers who are elderly, carrying infants, differently-abled or wheel-chair bound



Besides, using an aerobridge facilitates quick… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 28, 2025

Chidambaram, a day earlier, cited a specific instance at Chennai International Airport. "At Chennai airport today, I counted at least three aerobridges that were free and available, yet the incoming Indigo aircraft used a ramp. I have seen this numerous times with both Indigo and Air India," he said.

Advertisement

"The DGCA must make it mandatory for airlines/aircraft to use an aerobridge while passengers embark and disembark, if an aerobridge is available. The convenience and safety of passengers ought to be the paramount consideration," he added.

Chidambaram named IndiGo and Air India as carriers where he has repeatedly observed aircraft using ramps despite aerobridges being available.

Responding to the criticism, Chennai airport issued a clarification explaining the operational rationale behind the specific flight cited by Chidambaram. As a measure for optimum utilisation of the available capacity of each terminals at Chennai Airport, domestic flights of IndiGo are being operated from both T1 & T4 terminalsm, the airport said.

"The flight 6E 7242 arrived from Trichy wherein the passengers exit through T1 and the same aircraft had a departure plan to Madurai from T4 terminal, hence an open stand was allotted and PBB stands were allotted to subsequent arrivals with turnaround from the same terminal. This is done to ensure optimum utilisation of PBB (Passenger Boarding Bridge) facility," it added.

Advertisement

Former air force officer Ajay Ahlawat said cost considerations drive airline behaviour. "Aerobridge cost extra. Bays closer to terminal cost extra. Indigo prefers low-cost parking slot at further distance. Bus arrangements are cheaper. This is their buisness model," he said.