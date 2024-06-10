scorecardresearch
Modi 3.0: Finance Ministry releases Rs 1.39 lakh crore installment of tax devolution to states

Modi 3.0: Finance Ministry releases Rs 1.39 lakh crore installment of tax devolution to states

In February this year, the Centre released Rs 1.42 lakh crore in tax devolution to the states, supplementing the Rs 72,961 crore disbursed earlier in the same month. According to the finance ministry, the funds will allow the states to finance various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes.

With this release, the total amount devolved (for FY 2024-25) to states till June 10, 2024, is Rs 2.79 lakh crore.

The Finance Ministry under the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has decided to release one additional instalment of devolution of taxes to states besides the devolution amount for the month of June 2024.  The total amount, adding both, comes to Rs 1,39,750 crore in the current month. This will enable state governments to accelerate development and capital spending. 

The Interim Budget 2024-25 had a provision of Rs 12,19,783 crore towards devolution of taxes to states. With this release, the total amount devolved (for FY 2024-25) to states till June 10, 2024 is Rs 2,79,500 crore.

As per the allocations, Uttar Pradesh has got the highest amount of Rs 25069.88 crore. The state with the second highest allocation is Bihar with Rs 14056.12 crore. The state on the third spot is Madhya Pradesh with Rs 10970.44 crore. 

Here's the detailed table with state allocation details:

Sl.N

o.

State

Tax Devolved on 10th June, 2024

1

AndhraPradesh

5655.72

2

Arunachal Pradesh

2455.44

3

Assam

4371.38

4

Bihar

14056.12

5

Chhattisgarh

4761.30

6

Goa

539.42

7

Gujarat

4860.56

8

Haryana

1527.48

9

Himachal

1159.92

10

Jharkhand

4621.58

11

Karnataka

5096.72

12

Kerala

2690.20

13

MadhyaPradesh

10970.44

14

Maharashtra

8828.08

15

Manipur

1000.60

16

Meghalaya

1071.90

17

Mizoram

698.78

18

Nagaland

795.20

19

Odisha

6327.92

20

Punjab

2525.32

21

Rajasthan

8421.38

22

Sikkim

542.22

23

TamilNadu

5700.44

24

Telangana

2937.58

25

Tripura

989.44

26

Uttar Pradesh

25069.88

27

Uttarakhand

1562.44

28

West Bengal

10513.46

 

TOTAL

139750.92

 

In February this year, the Centre released Rs 1.42 lakh crore in tax devolution to the states, supplementing the Rs 72,961 crore disbursed earlier in the same month. According to the finance ministry, the funds will allow the states to finance various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes. "With this release, states have received total of three instalments of tax devolution in February 2024," it added.

Uttar Pradesh led with Rs 25,495 crore, followed by Bihar ( Rs 14,295 crore), Madhya Pradesh ( Rs 11,157 crore), and West Bengal ( Rs 10,692 crore) in tax devolution for the third tranche. Smaller allocations were made to Goa ( Rs 549 crore), Sikkim ( Rs 551 crore), Mizoram ( Rs 711 crore), and Nagaland (Rs 809 crore).
 

Published on: Jun 10, 2024, 9:52 PM IST
