Modi 3.0 Science & Tech Roadmap: 5 Key Insights to Know

Jitendra Singh, the newly appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, has outlined a roadmap aimed at transforming India's science and technology sectors.

Singh serves as a Member of Parliament from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency and has held the MoES portfolio for nearly two consecutive terms since 2014, with a brief interruption. In addition to his role at MoES, Singh is the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy, and Minister of State in the Department of Space.

Key initiatives he plans to undertake in his current term include a comprehensive revamp of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), an enhanced focus on the bio-economy, and significant support for start-ups.

Revamping CSIR for Greater Impact

One of Singh’s major priorities is the overhaul of the CSIR--a premier research and development organisation in India. Established in 1942, CSIR operates a network of 38 laboratories and 39 field stations across the country, conducting research in diverse fields such as aerospace, biotechnology, chemicals, and environmental engineering. Singh emphasised the need to increase CSIR’s efficiency and contribution to national progress. “The plans are there to revamp CSIR to increase its efficiency and contribution to the country's progress,” he stated.

Recent data supports this need for revitalisation. According to a 2023 report, CSIR filed over 200 patents, but only a fraction of these were commercialised. By improving the processes within CSIR, the government aims to enhance the commercialisation rate of its innovations, ensuring that more research translates into practical applications.

Boosting the Bio-Economy

Singh also highlighted the bio-economy as a crucial area for development. The government has already seen substantial growth in this sector, which includes biotechnology, biofuels, and other biologically-derived products. The bio-economy not only fosters innovation but also contributes significantly to economic growth and environmental sustainability. India’s bio-economy has grown from $44 billion (₹52,752.81 crore) in 2019 to an estimated $150 billion (₹1,798,561.15 crore) in 2023. “The bio-economy has grown manifold, and the progress will continue in this term,” said Singh.

Supporting Start-Ups

Promoting start-ups remains a key focus, reflecting the government’s ongoing commitment to promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. The past decade has witnessed a significant increase in the number of start-ups--from 350 in 2014 to 1.5 lakh in 2024--with more than 110 unicorns. Singh attributed this growth to favourable policies and support mechanisms introduced under the Modi administration. “Start-ups are vital to our economic future, and we will continue to support them through various initiatives,” he indicated.

Recent statistics from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) show that Indian start-ups have raised over Rs 6,500 crore in funding between 2014 and 2024. This influx of capital has spurred innovation and job creation, particularly in sectors such as fintech, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Technological Advancements and Innovation

The government’s plans also include the continued introduction of new technologies aimed at improving the quality of life for Indian citizens. Innovations such as AI-driven healthcare and advanced road construction technologies have already made significant impacts. Singh reiterated the government’s commitment in pushing the boundaries of technological innovation over the next two decades. “The government has previously introduced new technologies, such as AI-driven healthcare and road construction technology, which have brought ease of living for citizens. This mission will continue for the next 20 years as we move towards 2047,” he said. He also noted the recent introduction of the Anusudhan National Research Foundation (NRF) legislation, which aims to make India a frontline nation in science and technology.

Strategic Focus on Space and Earth Sciences

In the space sector, Singh highlighted India's achievements, including the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole and progress towards the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human space flight. These milestones have elevated India's status on the global stage. “India’s esteem has risen due to its achievements in space,” Singh remarked.

Furthermore, Singh stressed the importance of earth sciences in addressing global challenges such as climate change and natural disasters. “The challenges facing our planet demand bold action and scientific innovation. We must harness the potential of earth sciences to foster sustainable development and safeguard our people,” he said.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary of MoES, also emphasised the ministry's readiness to undertake transformative initiatives. “The Ministry of Earth Sciences is poised to embark on initiatives aimed at unlocking the potential of our planet's resources sustainably and addressing challenges that cater to the needs of our citizens, keeping them informed and building community resilience,” he said.