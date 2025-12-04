'Modi not one to give in to pressure': Putin praises PM's leadership on US tariffs stance

In a world exclusive, Russian President Vladimir Putin told India Today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not one to give in to pressure,” responding to reports of the US using tariffs to influence India’s policies. His comments came ahead of his two-day visit to India on Thursday.

Filmed inside the historic Ekaterina Hall of the Kremlin, the full interview with India Today Group's Anjana Om Kashyap and Geeta Mohan will be broadcast tonight at 9 pm on India Today and Aaj Tak.

During the interview, Putin offered his insights on a range of topics, including his views on US President Donald Trump, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, and the future trajectory of India-Russia relations.

Putin praised Modi's leadership, emphasising that the world has witnessed India’s unwavering stance on key issues. He added that India could take pride in the strength and determination of its leadership, especially in handling external pressures.

Reflecting on the robust ties between Russia and India, Putin highlighted that over 90 percent of bilateral transactions between the two nations have been successfully completed.

This interview provides a rare glimpse into the Russian President’s views on Modi and India’s global role, ahead of his diplomatic visit.

Putin's India visit

Putin also begins his highly anticipated state visit to New Delhi today, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-Russia strategic partnership. During his two-day trip, Putin is expected to sign agreements on trade, health, agriculture, and cultural exchange, reinforcing the long-standing ties between the two nations.

Putin’s visit, his first to India since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, will begin with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on the evening of December 4. The following morning, Putin will be welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by a tri-service guard of honour.

The Russian president will then visit Rajghat to pay respects before heading to Hyderabad House for formal talks with Modi. The bilateral summit is expected to yield several key announcements and memorandums of understanding, with a joint media statement to follow.

Seven senior Russian ministers are accompanying Putin on this trip, including Defence Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, along with Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina.