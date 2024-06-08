In a recent statement, a prominent Pakistani American businessman commended Indian Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi for guaranteeing stability not only in India but also in the entire South Asia region. The businessman, Sajid Tarar, lauded Modi's leadership and emphasised its crucial role in maintaining India's stability and preventing potential destabilisation.

Tarar expressed his belief that Modi's leadership is essential for India's future stability, highlighting the importance of a strong leader to prevent political turmoil and uphold the country's constitution. He further stated that Modi's leadership serves as a guarantee for India's stability and future prospects.

"I have always said that Modi's leadership is necessary for India's future stability, preventing multiple parties from coming and destabilising the Constitution. Modi's leadership is a guarantee of India's stability and future of India," he said.

With Modi securing a third term in office, Tarar mentioned that people in Pakistan are hopeful for an improvement in the relationship between the two countries. He expressed disappointment over the lack of a congratulatory message from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and anticipated Sharif's participation in Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Tarar dismissed allegations against Modi as being politically motivated, stating that Modi is not only beneficial for India but also for Pakistan. He emphasized the potential for enhanced trade and improved relations between the two South Asian nations under Modi's continued leadership.

Highlighting the current challenges faced by Pakistan, including political instability and economic crises, Tarar urged for a shift away from being China's proxy against India. He stressed the importance of strengthening ties with New Delhi and the need for strong leadership in Pakistan to address internal issues effectively.

Stressing upon the significance of a pragmatic approach to resolving issues between India and Pakistan, Tarar advocated for increased trade as a means to foster understanding and reconciliation.

He praised Modi's experience in international forums and expressed confidence that his leadership could lead India towards greater economic and political stability, with positive implications for regional peace and stability.