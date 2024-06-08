Modi to visit Italy on Meloni’s invite for G7 summit after swearing in

After his swearing-in ceremony on June 9, Indian Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi is gearing up for his inaugural foreign trip to Italy. The journey comes on the heels of his victory in the Lok Sabha elections and subsequent oath-taking ceremony.

The Indian premier received a warm personal invitation from his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, conveying her desire for his presence at the impending G7 Summit.

PM Modi, expressing gratitude for the invitation, extended his warm wishes to the people of Italy on the occasion of their 79th Liberation Day anniversary. Scheduled from June 13 to 15, the G7 Summit is expected to be a pivotal arena for global discussions on various key issues.

Following his interaction with PM Meloni, Narendra Modi shared his thoughts, stating, Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June. Discussed taking forward the G20 India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed the commitment to deepening our strategic partnership.”

Prospective Visit to Switzerland

Apart from the G7 Summit, PM Modi has also been formally invited to the 'Summit of Peace in Ukraine' in Burgenstock, Switzerland, slated for June 15 to 16. However, the likelihood of his attendance remains uncertain, due to the absence of an invitation to Russia, a key player in the ongoing conflict. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has emphasised the summit's objective to pave the way for a sustainable peace resolution in Ukraine.

India's advocacy for a peaceful resolution to international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine standoff, remains steadfast. PM Modi's words echoing, "this is no era for war," reflect the nation's firm belief in dialogue and diplomacy as the means to resolve disputes.

Despite the invitations extended to PM Modi, there has been no official confirmation regarding his participation in the Peace summit. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, hinted at an impending announcement closer to the summit dates, keeping the world informed about India's diplomatic agenda.