'Modi's guarantee to meet India Shining fate': Mallikarjun Kharge foresees BJP loss in Lok Sabha polls

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge predicted a defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. He stated the country is seeking change and compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign promises to the BJP's 'India Shining' slogan used in the 2004 elections, which was followed by a loss for the party.

"The country is fervently demanding a change. The guarantees currently being touted by the Modi government would have the same fate as that of BJP's 'India Shining' slogan of 2004," Kharge said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Kharge made these comments during the Congress Working Committee meeting on March 19. He also praised Rahul Gandhi's recently concluded Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a 63-day march that ended in Mumbai on March 16, coinciding with the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll schedule.

Congress party manifesto

Kharge highlighted the five pillars of the yatra and emphasized the importance of the Congress Party's manifesto, which he referred to as a 'document of trust and commitment'. "The 5 pillars of #BharatJodoNyayYatra - Kisan Nyay, Yuva Nyay, Naari Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay have 5 guarantees each. Right from 1926, Congress Party’s Manifesto has been regarded as a 'document of trust and commitment'," Kharge said in his post.

The grand old party's manifesto built upon the five pillars of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: kisan nyay, yuva nyay, naari nyay, shramik nyay, and hissedari nyay.

The manifesto had five guarantees under each of these pillars. The party promised social, economic and caste census as well as the removal of the 50 per cent on reservation for SC/ST/OBCs.

It also listed a special budget for SC/ST equal to the share of the population under the hissedari nyay header. The grand old party's manifesto also stated that if the Congress comes to power, all claims under the Forest Rights Act will be settled in one year.

Under the kisan nyay, the Congress promised making the minimum support price (MSP) a legal guarantee as per the Swaminathan formula. It also promised a loan waiver commission for farmers, guaranteed insurance payment within 30 days of crop loss, import-export policy to benefit farmers and no GST on inputs for farming.

Under the yuva nyay, the grand old party promised 30 lakh new central government jobs, one year apprenticeship for all educated youth at Rs 1 lakh per year, better working conditions for gig workers and Rs 5,000 crore start-up fund for youth.

In the naari nyay header, the party promised Rs 1 lakh per year for one woman in every poor family, 50 per cent women's reservation in new central government jobs, double salary contribution of centre for all ASHA, Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers, Adhikar Maitri in every village to ensure women get legal rights, and doubling the number of hostels for working women.

For labourers, the party promised right to health law that provides universal health care including free essential diagnostics, medicines, treatment, surgery and rehabilitative and palliative care. The Congress also promised national minimum wage of Rs 400 per day for labourers including MNREGS workers.

Besides this, it has promised an employment guarantee act for urban areas, life insurance and accident insurance for unorganised workers, and stopping the contractualisation of employment in core government functions.

He urged party leaders to publicize the manifesto widely. "All of us have a responsibility to ensure that our manifesto gets the widest publicity in different states and our commitment is taken to every household across the country and people at large," Kharge said.

Lok Sabha polls 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to commence on April 19, spanning seven phases. The voting will take place on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The election results will be declared on June 4.