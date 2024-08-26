'Molested a woman on way to Chetla': RG Kar Medical College rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy tells CBI in polygraph test

Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, confessed to the horrific crimes during a polygraph test. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was subjected to the lie detector test on Sunday.

Roy is the main accused in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 in the seminar hall of the state-run medical facility. Her semi-nude body was discovered on the following morning. Roy was apprehended by the police on August 10.

Related Articles

During his polygraph test, Roy recounted the sequence of events on the night of the incident. He told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths that on August 8, he went to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to inquire about the health of his friend's brother, who was admitted there.

He added that he and his friend left the hospital, purchased alcohol and drank on the road. He also said that while he visited two red light areas in Kolkata, he did not have sex.

Roy also mentioned that he and his friend decided to visit Sonagachi, a red light area in Kolkata. When they were unsuccessful in Sonagachi, they decided to go to Chetla, another red light area in Kolkata.

During his polygraph test, Roy also confessed to molesting a woman on the way to Chetla, an act that was captured on surveillance cameras. He further revealed that while his friend had sex with a woman in Chetla, he had a video call with his girlfriend and asked her for nude photos, which she sent.

Following this, he and his friend returned to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and went to the trauma centre on the fourth floor. CCTV footage showed Roy going to the corridor near the seminar hall on the third floor at around 04:03 am.

As per the polygraph test, he entered the seminar hall, where the victim was sleeping, and strangled her. He also admitted to sexually assaulting the victim, left the crime scene and went to his friend ASI Anupam Dutta's house. As per CBI sources, the presence of Roy and his friends at all the locations that were mentioned was established through their call records.