Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CCTV footage shows accused Sanjoy Roy entering RG Kar

An exclusive CCTV footage has been released that offers critical evidence in the case of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer arrested for the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month. The incident occurred on the night of August 9, and the footage, taken within the hospital, marks the first visual linkage to the accused.

In the video accessed by India Today, Sanjay Roy is seen entering the premises dressed in jeans and a t-shirt, holding a helmet that resembles those issued to Kolkata Police officers. Notably, a Bluetooth device can also be spotted around his neck, which was later recovered from the crime scene and is now an essential piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

The tragic incident involved a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the hospital after completing her shift. Her semi-nude body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered the following morning. Roy was apprehended the day after the crime.

The case has sparked widespread outrage and led to nationwide protests by thousands of doctors and medical staff, who expressed their solidarity with the victim and demanded severe punishment for those responsible. As a show of solidarity, healthcare professionals ceased work in various cities across India.

Recent psychological evaluations of Roy revealed disturbing traits, identifying him as having an addiction to pornography and "animal-like instincts" while showing no sign of remorse for his actions. "He narrated the entire episode with minute detail, devoid of any repentance," a CBI official informed PTI.

Before the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Calcutta High Court, Kolkata Police discovered significant amounts of pornographic content on Roy’s mobile phone.

Further inquiries revealed that Roy was present near the chest department ward of the hospital around 11 am on August 8. Sources reported that he was seen visiting a North Kolkata red light area after midnight.

Additionally, footage indicates he re-entered the hospital around 4 am on August 9, with corroborating technical and scientific evidence.