Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI's status report in Supreme Court today; newly appointed RGKMCH principal removed -- top points to know

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday will submit its status report on the probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heard the case suo motu on Tuesday.

The West Bengal government will also file its status report on the probe into the vandalism at the state-run medical facility. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rapped the West Bengal government and Kolkata Police for lapses in the handling of the case. Not only this, the top court also blasted the Mamata Banerjee government for being unable to stop the mob attack at RGKMCH.

Top points to know