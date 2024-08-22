Kolkata doctor rape-murder: CBI's status report in Supreme Court today; newly appointed RGKMCH principal removed -- top points to know

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday will submit its status report on the probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH). A Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, heard the case suo motu on Tuesday.
The West Bengal government will also file its status report on the probe into the vandalism at the state-run medical facility. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court rapped the West Bengal government and Kolkata Police for lapses in the handling of the case. Not only this, the top court also blasted the Mamata Banerjee government for being unable to stop the mob attack at RGKMCH.
Top points to know
- The state government on Wednesday removed Suhrita Paul, the newly appointed principal of the RGKMCH, within 10 days of her appointment. The decision was taken after protesting students demanded the removal of those on administrative duty when the hospital was vandalised on August 15.
- Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay was named as the new principal of the state-run medical college and hospital. Before this, Bandyopadhyay was the principal of the Barasat Medical College and Hospital.
- Apart from Dr Paul, chest medicine department head Arunabha Datta Chaudhari and hospital superintendent were also sacked.
- The 3 senior officials have been transferred to various state-run health facilities, as per state Health Secretary NS Nigam.
- The CBI grilled former RGKMCH principal Sandip Ghosh for the sixth straight day. The agency also summoned other top authorities of the hospital, including superintendent and vice-principal Bulbul Mukhopadyay and her predecessor Sanjay Vashishth, for questioning.
- The Ministry of Information Technology has formally asked social media platforms to remove any references, including the name, photos and videos, related to the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
- Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari led a protest march in the Moulali area of central Kolkata. The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri as well as former MPs Swapan Dasgupta and Arjun Singh were also present at the protest.
- Agnihotri questioned why the principal of the state-run medical facility was reinstated to another hospital after his removal from the previous institution.
- Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly along with his daughter joined the protest against the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata. Ganguly's wife and Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly also held a candlelight protest along with the members of her dance academy against the rape-murder case.
- Shedding light on "serious lapses" by the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital administration, the Calcutta High Court on August 13 transferred the investigation into the rape and murder case from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.