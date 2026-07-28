Monsoon 2026: Delhi-NCR wakes up to rain, IMD warns of heavy showers till August 3

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According to the IMD, an active monsoon trough combined with a deep depression that moved inland from the Bay of Bengal is expected to fuel widespread rainfall across northwestern India. As a result, Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and spells of heavy rainfall during the week.

The weather department has warned that isolated places in Delhi-NCR could receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly between July 30 and August 3. Similar conditions are expected over Punjab and Haryana, where several districts may witness intense downpours capable of causing waterlogging in urban areas and flooding in low-lying regions.

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Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious as heavy rain could lead to traffic congestion, reduced visibility and disruption of normal movement during peak hours. Residents have also been urged to avoid waterlogged roads, stay indoors during thunderstorms whenever possible and follow updates issued by local administrations.

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In Punjab and Haryana, farmers are expected to benefit from the enhanced monsoon activity, although excessive rainfall may temporarily affect standing crops in some areas. The IMD has also cautioned against localised flash floods in vulnerable regions if heavy rain persists for prolonged periods.

Meteorologists attribute the ongoing weather pattern to a deep depression over central India, which continues to draw abundant moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This system, coupled with favourable monsoon winds, is expected to sustain widespread rainfall across much of North India over the coming days.