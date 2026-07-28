From Aadhaar to UPI: Why Nandan Nilekani remains India's go-to architect for nation-scale reforms

Over four decades, the Infosys co-founder has evolved from one of India's most successful entrepreneurs into one of the principal architects of its digital public infrastructure. His work has shaped how Indians prove their identity, receive welfare benefits, make payments, access financial services and, increasingly, interact with the digital economy.

The Infosys foundation

Nilekani co-founded Infosys in 1981 with NR Narayana Murthy and six other engineers, helping build one of India's earliest global technology success stories. As the company's CEO between 2002 and 2007, he steered a period of rapid international expansion before stepping away in 2009 to lead a government initiative that would define his public legacy.

Aadhaar: India's digital identity revolution

That defining assignment came in 2009 when Nilekani was appointed the founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). His mandate was unprecedented: create a unique digital identity for every resident of India.

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The outcome was Aadhaar, now the world's largest biometric identity programme. By combining fingerprints, iris scans and demographic information, Aadhaar laid the foundation for digital identity verification, electronic KYC, direct benefit transfers and seamless access to a wide range of government and private-sector services.

While the project has sparked debates around privacy and data protection, it has also fundamentally changed how public services are delivered, reducing paperwork and enabling targeted welfare distribution.

Building India Stack

Aadhaar became the cornerstone of a much larger vision — India Stack. Developed through collaboration between governments, regulators and the technology ecosystem, India Stack brought together interoperable digital platforms such as Aadhaar authentication, e-KYC, DigiLocker, eSign and consent-based data sharing. Nilekani has been among its strongest advocates and key architects.

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Instead of building isolated digital services, India created reusable digital infrastructure on which startups, banks, fintech firms and government departments could innovate.

UPI changes how India pays

Perhaps no digital innovation has become as deeply embedded in everyday life as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Nilekani played an influential advisory role in championing the open architecture that underpins UPI, allowing instant bank-to-bank transfers through smartphones and QR codes.

The platform has transformed India's payments landscape, accelerated financial inclusion and enabled the rise of an entire generation of fintech companies. Today, billions of UPI transactions take place every month, making India one of the world's largest real-time payments markets.

Expanding financial inclusion

Nilekani has long argued that digital identity, bank accounts and mobile connectivity form the three pillars of inclusive growth.

That philosophy has informed initiatives ranging from digital KYC and paperless banking to Direct Benefit Transfers, helping millions access formal financial services more efficiently.

Giving users control of their data

Among the newer pillars of India's digital ecosystem is the Account Aggregator framework, another initiative strongly backed by Nilekani.

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The consent-based system allows individuals and businesses to securely share financial information across institutions without revealing passwords or compromising privacy. It is expected to improve credit access, particularly for small businesses and first-time borrowers, while giving consumers greater control over their personal financial data.

Reinventing e-commerce through ONDC

Nilekani has also emerged as one of the leading voices behind the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

Rather than operating as another online marketplace, ONDC aims to create an open network where buyers and sellers across platforms can transact seamlessly. The objective is to democratise e-commerce and give small retailers an opportunity to compete alongside larger players.

The AI chapter

In recent years, Nilekani has shifted his focus to artificial intelligence. Rather than advocating closed, proprietary AI systems, he has argued that India should leverage AI through open digital infrastructure, particularly in education, agriculture and Indian-language technologies, ensuring that the benefits of AI reach a broader section of society.

Unlike many technology entrepreneurs whose influence is measured by products or platforms they own, Nilekani's impact lies in the public digital infrastructure he helped shape.