Monsoon expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30: IMD

The monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday. It said the heat wave conditions have improved a bit. "We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar yesterday, but today conditions have improved," IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said.

Related Articles

"There has been rainfall activity in Bihar. For Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR, we have issued an orange alert but for West Uttar Pradesh, we have issued a red alert for the next 2 days, there is a red alert for Uttar Pradesh as well today," Kumar said.

In Delhi-NCR, the scientist said, the temperature was expected to be around 40 degrees C. "Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi NCR around 30th June. Even today, we can expect dust storms and light-intensity rainfall activity in Delhi."

Monsoon to strengthen in Maharashtra by June 21-22

The weather office also shared an update on the monsoon in Maharashtra. It said the southwest monsoon, which has slowed down after hitting Mumbai, is gathering pace and is expected to progress further by June 21-22. The progress of the monsoon will provide much-needed relief to north India, which is reeling under an intense heatwave.

"Monsoon activity was weak after it hit Mumbai, but it is slowly turning moderate. It will strengthen by June 21-22 and coastal Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall. Central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, will receive light to moderate rainfall during this time," Sunil Kamble, Head of the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, said.

Several parts of Mumbai received showers on Wednesday morning, but it was insufficient to give respite from the oppressive heat. Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, two days ahead of its normal schedule. Since then it made little progress and it is yet to cover parts of northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

India has received 20 per cent less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18. June will receive below-normal rainfall, the department said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)