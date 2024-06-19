ED says they have proof of Arvind Kejriwal demanding Rs 100 crore kickbacks

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday that it had evidence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding Rs 100 crore kickbacks in the now-withdrawn liquor policy case. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said the court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed on the allegation of money laundering in this case.

The Rouse Avenue Court extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till July 3.

The counsel said that the rejection of Kejriwal’s co-accused, including former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia, by the court has shown that they were accepting the charge of money laundering.

"The court's cognisance of money laundering shows that prima facie the court is convinced that a case of money laundering is made here. The CBI probe revealed that Kejriwal had demanded a bribe of Rs 100 crore. We had collected evidence even before the arrest," ASG Raju said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal’s counsel has said that the AAP supremo has not been named in any charge sheet filed under PMLA.

Vikram Chaudhary said that even in the FIR lodged by the CBI, Kejriwal has not been named as an accused. He argued that the allegations ED is making seem not to be about the PMLA case but in the CBI one.

Kejriwal's lawyer highlighted that the Supreme Court, in its order on May 10, allowed Kejriwal to file a bail petition in the lower court. He stated that the case against Kejriwal was based solely on the statements of witnesses who were previously arrested and promised bail. He questioned the credibility of these witnesses, suggesting they were lured with promises of pardon.

The lawyer noted that the case began in August 2022 and Kejriwal was arrested in March 2024, just before the elections, implying that the timing of the arrest was malicious.

