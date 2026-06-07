Monsoon marches forward: IMD forecasts wider spread across central & western India

The southwest monsoon is picking up pace across the country, advancing further into the Bay of Bengal and large parts of the Northeast while setting the stage for its expansion into Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next three to four days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has now covered the entire states of Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, besides extending into parts of Tripura, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. It has also advanced across the west-central and northeast Bay of Bengal and parts of the northwest Bay of Bengal.

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The latest progress suggests that the monsoon is gradually returning to a normal trajectory after a relatively slow start, with weather conditions remaining favourable for further advancement during the coming week.

Heavy rainfall to intensify along the West Coast

The strongest monsoon activity is expected along the western coast, particularly in Karnataka and Kerala.

Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall between June 8 and June 10, while North Interior Karnataka could receive extremely heavy showers on June 10. South Interior Karnataka is expected to see similar conditions on June 9 and 10. Kerala and Mahe are also likely to experience very heavy rainfall through June 9 before continuing with widespread monsoon showers later in the week.

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Konkan and Goa are forecast to receive heavy rainfall from June 7 to June 11, while Madhya Maharashtra could see heavy showers between June 7 and June 9. The rainfall activity is expected to aid the monsoon's advance deeper into Maharashtra.

Northeast braces for prolonged wet spell

The Northeast is set to remain one of the wettest regions in the country over the next seven days.

Heavy rainfall is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 7 and 8. From June 9 onwards, rainfall intensity is expected to increase further, with very heavy rain forecast in several locations through June 13.

The prolonged spell raises concerns over localized flooding, landslides and transport disruptions, especially in vulnerable hilly areas.

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Rainfall activity expands across Eastern India

Odisha is expected to receive isolated rainfall until June 9, with showers becoming more widespread thereafter. Thunderstorms and squally winds are also likely during the first half of the week.

In Bihar, heavy rainfall is forecast on June 10 and 11, accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms. Jharkhand could see increasing rainfall activity from June 11 onward as monsoon conditions strengthen over eastern India.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also expected to witness sustained rainfall throughout the week, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places.

Southern states to see active weather

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall from June 7 to June 11, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness scattered rainfall through much of the week. Interestingly, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh may continue to experience heatwave conditions on June 7 and 8 even as monsoon activity builds across neighbouring regions.

Heatwave persists in North India

While large parts of southern and eastern India prepare for widespread monsoon rainfall, northwestern India remains under the influence of intense summer conditions.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan between June 8 and June 11. Temperatures across northwest India are expected to rise further before easing later in the week.

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Although isolated thunderstorms and strong winds may affect parts of Delhi, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh during June 11-13, widespread monsoon rainfall is still some distance away.