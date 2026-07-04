After years of economic turbulence, Sri Lanka has regained its upper-middle income economy status in the World Bank's latest country income classification. The move marks a symbolic milestone for the island nation following its severe economic crisis in 2022.

Sri Lanka's promotion is part of a broader reshuffle in the World Bank's latest income classifications, which took effect on July 1, 2026 and will remain valid until June 30, 2027. The annual update covers 218 economies, with six countries moving to a higher income category this year.

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Besides Sri Lanka, Vietnam, the Philippines, Jordan and the Federated States of Micronesia moved from lower-middle to upper-middle income, while Mayotte advanced from upper-middle to high income.

Here's what the latest World Bank classification means and how India compares.

Why has Sri Lanka been reclassified?

According to the World Bank, Sri Lanka's return to the upper-middle income category reflects its ongoing recovery from the economic crisis that culminated in a sovereign debt default in 2022. The country recorded 5% real GDP growth in 2025, while its Atlas Gross National Income (GNI) per capita increased by 11.2%.

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The World Bank attributed the improvement to a combination of stronger economic activity, lower inflation and exchange-rate stability. As a result, Sri Lanka's GNI per capita rose above the threshold required for upper-middle income economies in the latest classification.

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The upgrade comes as the country's economy continues to recover following debt restructuring, support from international lenders and a gradual return to growth after the unprecedented financial crisis that triggered shortages of fuel, food and foreign exchange.

The classification does not mean that all citizens have become wealthier overnight. Instead, it reflects the country's average national income per person based on internationally comparable measures.

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The Atlas methodology is designed to reduce the impact of short-term exchange-rate volatility by averaging exchange rates over several years and adjusting for inflation. Besides income growth, a country's classification can also change because of:

Where does India stand?

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India continues to be classified as a lower-middle income economy despite remaining one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.

The distinction stems from the World Bank's use of GNI per capita, rather than total GDP. While India is now among the world's largest economies in absolute size, its income is spread across a population of more than 140 crore people, keeping average income below the threshold for upper-middle income status.

Economists generally expect India to reach upper-middle income status over the coming decade if economic growth continues to outpace population growth and per capita incomes rise steadily.

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Several factors explain why India remains in the lower-middle income category:

India's large population keeps average per capita income relatively low.

Despite strong GDP growth, income gains have not yet pushed average earnings above the upper-middle income threshold.

Significant disparities in income and productivity across states continue to influence national averages.

Economists generally expect India to move into the upper-middle income category over the coming years if strong economic growth is sustained and per capita incomes continue to rise.

Why does this classification matter?

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Although often viewed as a badge of economic progress, the World Bank says its income classifications are intended primarily as an analytical and operational tool, not a measure of overall development.

The classifications are used by:

Governments to benchmark economic performance. International organisations and researchers for cross-country comparisons. Development agencies to determine eligibility for certain concessional financing and assistance programmes. Investors as one indicator of an economy's long-term trajectory.

The World Bank also cautions that no single measure can fully capture a country's level of development, since factors such as inequality, poverty, health, education and institutional quality are not reflected in GNI per capita alone.

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How the world has changed since 1987

The latest report also highlights how dramatically the global income landscape has changed over the past four decades. In 1987, nearly 30% of economies were classified as low income. By 2026, that share had fallen to 11%.

The World Bank notes that countries have progressed at different speeds, with some rapidly climbing income groups while others have remained trapped in lower-income categories due to conflict, economic instability or slow growth.