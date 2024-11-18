'More Indians are opting for...': Ex-banker reveals new trend amid Goa tourism debate

Former banker Bikash Narayan Mishra, who once held the position of Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank and now serves as a senior advisor at the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding tourism trends in Goa. He said the uproar over declining tourism in Goa, and the authorities' knee-jerk reaction of filing police complaints instead of addressing root issues, called for deeper introspection.

Mishra was referring to the Goa tourism department's recent police complaint against an entrepreneur who, citing data, claimed that foreign tourist arrivals had significantly dropped in the last few years. The tourism department refuted these claims, asserting that overall numbers have surpassed past records.

However, the banker said that while there may be many aspects to the Goa tourist numbers, a key trend is clear: "More Indians are opting for international vacations over domestic getaways." He also said that a FICCI report projects that the spending on outbound tourism will surge from $18.82 billion in 2024 to $55.39 billion by 2034.

"Why do travelers prefer countries in Southeast Asia with seamless visa processes or even navigate complex paperwork for a European visa instead of exploring domestic destinations?” Mishra questioned. "We Indians are blessed with some of the world’s best geography — the majestic Himalayas, a 7,600 km coastline, and a variety of cultures and cuisines that change every 100 km."

Citing Kashmir as a success story, he added, “Thanks to the right policies, tourism in Kashmir is thriving once again. More visitors should be encouraged, as tourism is a major job creator. In 2022-23, it generated 76.17 million direct and indirect jobs across the country.”

Mishra called for both tourists and the tourism industry to take action: "I urge everyone to explore our own country, from popular spots to hidden gems. The industry, too, must introspect and address issues like overpriced services, rude behavior, and unreliable operators."

"Our country is magnificent; let’s all work together to make it even more beautiful,” the banker said in his concluding remarks.



