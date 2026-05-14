Most Indian women do not apply for a job due to caregiving responsibilities: Survey

More than eight out of 10 women in India choose not to apply for a job because the role felt difficult to manage alongside caregiving responsibilities, according to a new survey by Indeed. The findings show that caregiving responsibilities continue to influence how women approach their careers, with flexibility emerging as a key factor in job decisions.

Advertisement

The survey found that flexible work hours were the top priority for 53% of respondents when choosing a job, followed by hybrid or remote work at 48%. It also showed that nearly eight in 10 respondents said they would either accept lower pay at 45% or consider doing so at 34% in exchange for better flexibility and work-life balance. At the same time, 51% said they had turned down a job interview or offer because of office attendance requirements.

Sashi Kumar, Managing Director of Indeed India, said, “While caregiving responsibilities are shared across many households, the survey highlights how women in India continue to factor these demands into important career decisions. Women remain ambitious, but many are increasingly selective about roles that fit the realities of caregiving. Employers that offer genuine flexibility and clearer expectations are better positioned to attract and retain them.”

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Less paternity leave adds to motherhood penalty: Why PM’s EAC wants a change in leave policy

The findings suggest that flexibility is now a defining factor in how women evaluate career opportunities. For working mothers in particular, hybrid and remote work remains especially important. The survey found that 37% of respondents identified hybrid or remote work as the single workplace change that would make the biggest difference for working mothers. It also found that 59% believe workplace flexibility has genuinely improved career opportunities for mothers in India, while another 30% said it has helped somewhat.

As more workplaces return to office-based models, attendance expectations are increasingly shaping job decisions. The survey also pointed to the importance of clear and realistic job descriptions. Full-time office requirements were identified as the biggest red flag by 37% of respondents, followed by a lack of flexibility in job descriptions at 34%.

Advertisement

The Mother’s Day 2026 survey gathered responses from 1,141 women across India, including major cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, included from working mothers, women currently on a career break, women who had returned to work after a break, and working women planning to have children.

