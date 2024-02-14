MSP law row: UPA accepted Swaminathan Commission's 175 recommendations, claims Congress

The Congress on Wednesday rejected the charge that it refused to accept the Swaminathan Commission recommendations in 2010 but was now promising to implement them. At least 200 farmer groups have demanded a law to guarantee the minimum support price for all the crops.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday announced that if his party forms the government at the Centre, it would provide farmers with a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops as per the Swaminathan Commission.

However, today, an answer in Parliament by KV Thomas, the Minister of State for Agriculture in 2010, went viral on social media. Responding to a question on the MSP, the then minister said the commission's recommendation was not accepted by the government because "MSP is recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) based on objective criteria and considering a variety of relevant factors".

"Hence, prescribing an increase of at least 50% on cost may distort the market. A mechanical linkage between MSP and the cost of production may be counter-productive in some cases."

This reply went viral on social media, with many asking why Congress did not implement the recommendations when it was in power.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, however, denied the charge and said there were 201 recommendations, out of which 175 were accepted by the UPA government.

"We want to present some facts amidst the sponsored noise. We have been hearing a lot about Swaminathan's recommendations. There were 201 recommendations, out of which 175 were accepted during the UPA government," Khera said during a press conference.

मोदी सरकार कहती है कि 'स्वामीनाथन कमीशन' को कांग्रेस ने लागू नहीं किया है।



लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि स्वामीनाथन कमीशन में 201 सिफारिशें थी, जिसमें UPA सरकार 175 सिफारिशें लागू कर चुकी थी।



उसमें 26 सिफारिशें बची थी, जिसमें सबसे महत्वपूर्ण MSP से जुड़ी घोषणा कल कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री… pic.twitter.com/GvBN5evBEl — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2024

"I challenge the BJP, who claims that we had not implemented the Swaminathan report, to prove otherwise. The person who goes to the beach and lays out a red carpet for himself has placed nails on all roads for farmers," he said while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"How will you face farmers when you call them Khalistani, goons, etc.? What law is stopping us from using our roads and highways?" he further added.