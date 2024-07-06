Multi-storey building collapses in Gujarat's Surat, many feared trapped, rescue operations on

A four-storeyed building collapsed in Sachin area of Surat on July 6, according to reports from ANI and PTI. Several people are feared trapped. Police and fire department teams have rushed at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place in Surat's Sachin GIDC area. Police and fire department teams have arrived at the stop and rescue operations are underway. The building that suddenly collapsed housed a family who were living there as tenants.

“We received information that a six-storey building has collapsed. As per primary information, almost 4-5 flats were occupied. One lady has been rescued but about 3-4 people are (still) trapped inside the rubble. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are working (to rescue them),” Surat collector Sourabh Pardhi told PTI.

Anupam Singh Gehlot, Police Commissioner, Surat says, “Today around 3 pm, a six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people who were living in that building got trapped inside. Police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately. A woman was successfully rescued flats under the debris. Among the 30 flats inside the building, 4-5 flats were occupied and rest were empty. Many were at work and those people who were sleeping after nightshift got trapped. NDRF and SDRF all are working...estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris”.

(This is a developing story, follow for more updates)