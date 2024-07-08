Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Look Out Circular issued against 24yo Mihir Shah

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: The Mumbai Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against 24-year-old Mihir Shah who was driving the luxury car when it rammed into a scooty at 5:30 am on Sunday, killing one individual. The deceased, Kaveri Nakhwa was going with her husband Pradeep on the scooty when the BMW crashed into it, dragging her for more than 2 km.

The 24-year old Mihir Shah left the car and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, who was sitting next to him, near Kala Nagar in Bandra area and ran away. The accident took place on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli. The woman was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The accused is the son of a Shiv Sena leader, Rajesh Shah, from Palghar district. Mihir Shah’s father, Rajesh Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, were later arrested by the Worli police for allegedly helping the accused flee the scene. Both the arrested people will be produced before a local court on Monday. They have been booked under various sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"As there was a possibility of Mihir Shah fleeing the country, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening issued an LOC against him," an official said. The police have also launched a search for the accused, as well as the formation of six teams to trace him.

The police believe that Mihir Shah was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He was spotted at a bar in Juhu hours before the incident. The police have also found a bill of Rs 18,000 at the bar and are verifying it, as well as the CCTV footage of the bar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde assured that there will be no separate rule for the accident. "The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law. The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the Worli assembly constituency, said that the police will act swiftly, catch the accused and bring him to justice.

