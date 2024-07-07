Hit-and-run case: Sena leader detained after son rams couple on bike in Mumbai with BMW, kills woman

Rajesh Shah, Mihir Shah’s father and the deputy leader of the Shinde Sena in Palghar district, has been detained by the police in connection with the death of a woman by a speeding BMW car. The car was allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, his 24-year-old son, who has been absconding since the incident.

Related Articles

The couple, from Koliwada in Worli, was returning home from Sassoon Dock after fetching fish. Around 5:30 am near Atria Mall, their two-wheeler was hit from behind by a speeding BMW. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, throwing the couple onto the car’s bonnet.

The husband managed to jump off, but his wife, Kaveri Nakwa, who was carrying a heavy load, could not. Nakwa was dragged for 100 meters, suffering severe injuries. Both were rushed to Nair Hospital, but Nakwa succumbed to her injuries.

The Worli Police have seized the BMW and detained the driver. The car is reportedly owned by Rajesh Shah, a local Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader of the faction led by Eknath Shinde. The driver and Shah’s son, Mihir, were suspected to be in the car at the time of the accident.

Mihir Shah, according to unconfirmed reports, had been drinking at a bar in Juhu and asked the driver to take him for a long drive. After taking the wheel himself, the speeding BMW hit the scooter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured strict action in the case. He said, “It does not matter which party he belongs to. The accused won’t be spared.”

Speaking to reporters Shinde said, “It is an unfortunate incident. I spoke with the police commissioner in the morning. It doesn’t matter, which party he (accused) belongs to. Action will be taken. Nobody will be spared. Everyone is equal before the law.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aditya Thackeray reached Worli police station and met the victim, Pradeep Nakhava. Thackeray said he did not want to give the incident a political colour. “I don’t want to make this political. Whoever the driver is, should be arrested,” he said.

This incident follows another hit-and-run case in Pune, where a 17-year-old, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit a motorcycle, killing a young couple. The Pune police are expected to approach the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to the accused.

On May 25, in a similar incident, a speeding car driven by an allegedly drunk driver hit people in Nagpur in which seven people, including a three-month-old baby, were injured.