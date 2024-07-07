Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Case: Shiv Sena Leader's son hid himself at girlfriend's residence? Here's what police says

The Mumbai Police are interrogating the girlfriend of a man suspected to have been driving a BMW involved in a fatal scooter accident. They have strong suspicions that the girlfriend aided in concealing the main suspect, 24-year-old Mihir Shah, son of a senior leader from the Shiv Sena party led by Eknath Shinde.

Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, tragically lost her life in a car accident on Annie Besant Road in Mumbai. She was riding with her husband Pradip when a luxury car driver lost control around 5:30 am, according to an officer from Worli police station.

Shah, who is currently evading the police, was involved in the incident. The BMW hit the couple's scooter at 5:25 am as they were traveling from Mazagaon Docks to Worli Koliwada, according to police reports.

The police suspect that Shah was driving the BMW, with Rajrishi Bidawat in the passenger seat. After the accident, Nakhwa approached the police and reported the incident. Tragically, his wife was declared dead at the hospital.

Following the accident, both suspects fled to Kala Nagar in Bandra East and abandoned the car, taking separate autos afterward. The driver headed to Borivali, while Mr. Shah's whereabouts remain unknown as the police continue their search.

The car, registered under his father's name Rajesh Shah, was found, leading to the detention of both him and the driver. A case has been filed under the new criminal law BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act.

This incident involving the BMW occurred less than two months after another case on May 19, where a Porsche accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh. The Porsche, allegedly driven by a minor under the influence, collided with their motorcycle.