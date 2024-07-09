Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Woman was run over again by driver who switched seats with accused

Chilling details have emerged in the hit-and-run case where a woman was killed in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Police revealed in court that the accused, Mihir Shah, allegedly switched seats with his driver, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, after dragging the victim on the car's bonnet for nearly one and a half kilometers.

Bidawat then reversed the vehicle, running over the woman a second time before fleeing the scene. This was reportedly an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Mihir, 24, is currently absconding, while his father, Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Shah, and Bidawat have been arrested. Both were presented before the metropolitan magistrate court in Sewri on Monday. Bidawat was remanded to police custody for a day, while Rajesh Shah was sent to judicial custody and later granted bail.

The incident occurred when Kaveri Nakhwa (45) was struck by a speeding BMW, allegedly driven by Mihir, as she rode a two-wheeler with her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa (50).

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing Mihir and Bidawat switching seats. According to police, Mihir called his father after the incident, who advised him to flee and instructed Bidawat to take responsibility.

Public Prosecutor Bharti Bhosale told the court that the woman was dragged by the car for one and a half kilometers before being removed. Bidawat then got into the driver’s seat, reversed the vehicle, and ran over Nakhwa again before escaping. The duo took the Sea Link to Bandra, where the car broke down in Kalanagar. They allegedly attempted to tamper with the vehicle's registration number and stickers. Mihir then fled the scene while Bidawat stayed with the car.

Rajesh Shah arrived later and told Bidawat he had called for a tow vehicle, but police arrived first and apprehended both men. The driver confessed that Shah had instructed him to take the blame.

Police suspect Shah and Bidawat planned to dispose of the vehicle. Rajesh Shah, a supplier of construction materials, was previously the Palghar district head of the undivided Shiv Sena and is now with the Shinde Sena.

The police have charged the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, causing grievous hurt, causing disappearance of evidence, and driving dangerously.

The court has questioned the application of certain charges against Rajesh Shah. Meanwhile, a Look Out Circular has been issued against Mihir Shah on suspicion that he may try to flee the country.