Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO over re-sale of Coldplay concert ticket in black

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned the CEO of BookMyShow, Ashish Hemrajani, along with a senior team member, to answer questions regarding the alleged black market sale of tickets for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai.

The summons comes after a complaint filed by advocate Amit Vyas, raising concerns over unauthorised ticket sales for the British rock band's upcoming performances.

The officials have instructed Hemrajani and the company’s technical head to appear before them on Saturday. Coldplay, which is set to perform in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, as part of its 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, is returning to India after an eight-year hiatus.

Tickets for the concert went on sale through BookMyShow on September 22, but the event was marred by technical issues that saw all available tickets sell out in mere seconds. Originally priced between Rs 2,500 and Rs 35,000, reseller tickets have reportedly surfaced on various platforms, ranging from Rs 35,000 up to Rs 3 lakh and beyond, raising alarm among fans and authorities alike.

In a statement earlier this week, BookMyShow clarified that it does not partner with third-party ticket-selling platforms, including Viagogo and Gigsberg, and urged the public to avoid falling prey to scams. The company emphasized that tickets purchased from unauthorized sources carry a risk of being counterfeit and stated its commitment to cooperate fully with the ongoing police investigation.

Bulk buying and reselling of tickets is illegal in India, and BookMyShow has asserted that it has filed a complaint with the police regarding these practices.