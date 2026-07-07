Mumbai, Pune rain: Why Mumbai's extreme rainfall is no longer just about El Niño as climate risks intensify

Climate change is emerging as the dominant force behind Mumbai's increasingly intense rainfall, with scientists saying El Niño can no longer fully explain the city's recent deluges. While the warming Pacific Ocean continues to influence the timing and strength of the Indian monsoon, a warmer atmosphere and rapidly heating Arabian Sea are making rainfall events shorter but far more intense, increasing the risk of urban flooding.

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The warning comes as climate projections indicate that Mumbai, Pune and other parts of coastal Maharashtra could experience even heavier monsoons in the coming years, with rising temperatures and an additional week of heavy rainfall becoming the new normal.

Climate change

The 2026 southwest monsoon illustrates the changing pattern. A strengthening El Niño delayed the onset of the monsoon and left India with a rainfall deficit of nearly 40% by the end of June. However, once the monsoon entered an active phase, rainfall intensified rapidly across the west coast, helping reduce the nationwide rainfall deficit to around 20% by July 6.

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Scientists say the episode highlights a key shift in India's monsoon behaviour. Rather than determining how much rain ultimately falls, El Niño is increasingly affecting when the rain arrives. Climate change, meanwhile, is altering the nature of rainfall itself by loading the atmosphere with more moisture, resulting in fewer rainy days but much heavier downpours.

Intense rainfall

Mumbai experienced four spells of triple-digit rainfall during the first week of July alone. The Colaba observatory recorded 791 mm of rainfall between July 1 and July 7, exceeding its normal rainfall for the entire month of July, while the Santa Cruz observatory received 879 mm, almost matching its monthly average.

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Experts attribute these intense rainfall events to multiple weather systems interacting with a much warmer Arabian Sea, which is supplying continuous moisture and allowing rain-bearing clouds to regenerate repeatedly over Maharashtra. According to the report, El Niño and climate change should no longer be viewed as separate influences because warming oceans are amplifying rainfall whenever favourable weather systems develop.

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Heavier monsoons projected

Long-term climate data also points towards a wetter future for western India. Compared with 1981-2000, Mumbai's average monsoon rainfall during 2001-2024 has increased by nearly 15%, while Pune has recorded a rise of around 23%, indicating a growing trend towards more intense rainfall events.

The report further cites climate projections showing that parts of coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat could receive almost an additional week of heavy rainfall during the southwest monsoon. For suburban Mumbai, southwest monsoon rainfall is projected to increase by 18%, while temperatures are also expected to rise, with wet-bulb and winter minimum temperatures increasing by about 1.3°C.

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A new climate reality

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The report argues that urban flooding is now a climate-plus-infrastructure challenge. While climate change is increasing the likelihood of extreme rainfall, factors such as inadequate drainage, unchecked urbanisation, concretisation, shrinking wetlands and poor land-use planning determine the scale of flood damage.

It calls for cities such as Mumbai and Pune to strengthen climate resilience through flood-resilient drainage systems, early warning mechanisms, nature-based solutions and risk-informed urban planning, warning that extreme rainfall events are likely to become more frequent as the climate continues to warm.

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