Tree falls in front of Mukesh Ambani’s security convoy amid heavy Mumbai rain

Heavy rains battered Mumbai on Sunday, causing a tree to collapse in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s security convoy in the Bandra area and briefly obstructing traffic, police and officials said.

Incident halts traffic briefly



An official with the Mumbai police said the tree fell across the road just ahead of the convoy, temporarily halting vehicular movement. “The obstruction was cleared quickly by our teams, and traffic was restored within a short time,” the officer said. Traffic flow resumed after municipal crews removed the fallen tree and debris, authorities added.

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Widespread rain-related disruptions

The downpour has produced multiple disruptions across the western suburbs, with several supports of large branches and trees falling onto roads and vehicles. Mumbai civic authorities warned commuters to exercise caution, especially areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees.

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“Residents should avoid standing under larger trees during heavy winds and remain alert while driving through low-lying areas,” said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spokesperson.

Commuter Impact and authorities’ appeal

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The incessant rain led to traffic snarls and delays on several arterial roads, with social media users posting videos of flooded streets and obstructed lanes. “We urge commuters to plan extra travel time and follow traffic advisories issued by the police,” the Mumbai traffic police said. Emergency response teams and municipal workers have been deployed across affected neighbourhoods to clear obstructions and assist motorists.

No injuries were reported in the Bandra incident, police said. Authorities continue monitoring weather forecasts and street conditions as the city deals with ongoing heavy rainfall.