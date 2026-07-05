The Railway Ministry on Saturday postponed the formal launch of underground tunnel-boring work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project due to adverse weather conditions in Mumbai, but directed authorities to begin the work immediately to avoid any delay in the project.

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for the next couple of days.

Advertisement

"Considering the adverse weather conditions, we have decided to postpone the formal launch by the Hon'ble Railway Minister of the underground tunnel boring work using tunnel boring machines for the first time on the bullet train project," a senior official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Don't Miss | PM Modi, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Deepen Strategic Partnership With Investment, Defence & Trade Talks

"However, we have asked the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to start the work immediately without the official launch so that the project is not delayed," the official added.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was scheduled to inaugurate the underground tunnel-boring work on Sunday from Vikhroli to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station, marking the maiden use of a tunnel boring machine (TBM) for the country's first bullet train project.

Advertisement

Must Watch | From Tokyo to Osaka while you sleep! Japan unveils its first-ever overnight bullet train

Afcons to begin tunnelling

Officials of the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said Afcons Infrastructure Limited, which is executing the underground section, will now commence TBM operations to ensure timely completion of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

The two customised German-made TBMs, imported via the sea route from China in March 2026, are owned by Afcons and will construct the 20.37-km tunnel, including a 7-km undersea stretch.

The tunnel will run at a depth of around 65 metres below ground level.

The first TBM will excavate the 5.8-km stretch from Vikhroli to the BKC station. The second machine, currently being assembled at Sawli, is expected to be ready within a week and will bore the 9.7-km section from Sawli to Vikhroli, including the 7-km undersea portion.

Advertisement

Each TBM is expected to excavate around 300 metres every month. Once both machines become operational, tunnelling is expected to progress at around 600 metres a month.

One of India's largest railway TBMs

The 20.37-km tunnel extends from the BKC station to Shilphata. Of the total length, 15.4 km between BKC and Sawli will be excavated using TBMs, while the remaining 4.8-km stretch from Sawli to Shilphata has already been completed using the drill-and-blast method.

The tunnel will be built as a single tube accommodating twin tracks for bi-directional train movement. Two shafts at Vikhroli and Sawli, at depths of about 56 metres and 39 metres respectively, will support construction. The package also includes 39 equipment rooms at 37 locations adjoining the tunnel.

The TBMs, each with a cutter-head diameter of 13.6 metres, are among the largest and most expensive heavy machines deployed in India. By comparison, tunnel boring machines used in urban metro projects typically have cutter-head diameters of 5 to 6 metres.

The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is India's first bullet train project and is intended to provide high-speed rail connectivity between Maharashtra and Gujarat.

