Mumbai traffic advisory: Traffic police issues routes advisory ahead of Sena Vs Sena Dussehra rallies

In anticipation of large crowds for the Dussehra rallies being organised by the two factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) at Azad Maidan and Shivaji Park, respectively, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory outlining major traffic diversions and restrictions.

The advisory indicates that road diversions will start at 9:00 AM and remain in effect until midnight on Saturday, October 12, to ensure smooth vehicular movement in the city.

Traffic updates for the Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) rally at Azad Maidan:

- Vehicles travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Junction to Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk (Metro Junction) will be diverted via D N Road and L T Marg.



- Converting from Metro Junction back to CSMT will also see traffic rerouted via L. T. Marg and D N Road as necessary.

- Traffic from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS) to Metro Junction will take a right turn towards Hutatma Chowk, proceeding through several junctions before reaching its destination.

- Similar diversions will be implemented for traffic travelling from Vasudev Balawant Phadake Chowk to Hutatma Chowk and from Chaphekar Bandhu Chowk to CSMT Junction.

Traffic updates for the Shiv Sena (UBT Faction) rally at Shivaji Park:

- SVS Road, from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction, will be closed to vehicles, as will the route from Raja Badhe Chowk Junction to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction in Dadar.

- Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes such as LJ Road and Gokhale Road for better accessibility.

- Specific roads, including Bal Govindas Marg and Dadasaheb Rege Road, will also face no-entry restrictions and diversions to facilitate traffic flow.

Parking restrictions:

Parking will be strictly prohibited on several roads, including:

- LJ Road (Rajbade Junction to Gadkari Junction)

- SVS Road (from Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Yes Bank)

- NC Kelkar Marg in Dadar (from Gadkari to Hanuman Temple Junction)

- Keluskar Road (South and North)

- Lt Dilip Gupte Marg in Dadar (Gadkari Junction to Hanuman Temple Junction)

- MB Raut Road (from its junction with SVS Road)

- Dadasaheb Rege Marg (from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction)

- Pandurang Naik Road (MB Raut Road)