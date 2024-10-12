Sena Vs Sena Dussehra rallies in Mumbai today: Shinde, Thackeray factions gear up for political showdown

In a display of political force ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, the Shiv Sena factions led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray are set to hold simultaneous Dussehra rallies across the city this Saturday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will gather at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, while Shinde's faction plans to host its event at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

Preparations for the rally at Shivaji Park were underway as of Friday despite heavy rainfall the previous night, which left both venues somewhat muddy. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut confirmed that the rally would proceed as planned, emphasizing party resilience. In contrast, Shinde’s faction is anticipating a turnout of around 200,000 attendees at Azad Maidan, having arranged for 3,000 private buses to transport supporters to the event.

In the lead-up to the rallies, both factions released campaign teasers to rally their bases. Shinde's promotional material features a tiger, a symbol of the Shiv Sena, and depicts the party breaking ties with Congress. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) focuses on themes of defending Maharashtra's pride and denounces so-called "traitors" in reference to the rebel MLAs.

Uddhav Thackeray is expected to use the platform to target the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of undermining the Shiv Sena’s unity since the party's split in 2022. Traditionally, Dussehra rallies have been a cornerstone of Shiv Sena's political strategy, dating back to the 1960s, when party founder Bal Thackeray first led them.

With the current assembly's term expiring on November 26, these rallies hold critical importance as both factions seek to solidify their support before the elections.

