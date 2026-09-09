Mumbai traffic alert: BKC roads to see slower movement during Global Fintech Fest 2026; check alternate routes

The advisory also asks daily commuters and commercial vehicles passing through BKC to avoid internal roads where possible and use alternative routes.

Which routes should commuters take?

Motorists travelling between the Western Express Highway (WEH), Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) have been advised to stay away from internal BKC roads.

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One option is the Sion-Dharavi Link Road via Dharavi T-Junction, which connects Kalanagar with Sion and Kurla East.

Commuters travelling between Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs can also use the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR). The route, along with its extension flyovers, connects Amar Mahal and Chembur towards the WEH near Kalina and Santacruz.

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For those travelling between Kurla and Santacruz, the traffic police has suggested taking CST Road through Kalina. Vehicles can then pass the Mumbai University main gate and take Hans Bhugra Marg to reach the WEH.

What about people travelling within BKC?

Employees, executives and GFF attendees heading directly to offices and event venues have been asked to avoid major congestion points such as the NSE and MTNL junctions.

People arriving from the eastern suburbs through the BKC Connector can use the signal-free stretch behind Avenue-5 and the SEBI building to reach Avenue-3 and nearby commercial complexes.

The traffic police has also advised people to use public transport to reduce pressure on roads and avoid parking-related congestion.

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Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, provides direct connectivity to the BKC business district and can be used by delegates, employees and other visitors.

Evening rush could be worse

The traffic police said movement is expected to be particularly slow between 4 pm and 8 pm, when the evening rush hour coincides with VIP movement linked to the fintech event.

“Due to a higher number of vehicles arriving at BKC for the Global Fintech event, there is a possibility that traffic at BKC will continue at a slow pace. Vehicle drivers should use alternative routes,” the Mumbai Traffic Police said in a post on X.

आज दिनांक ०८/०९/२०२६ रोजी सायंकाळी 16:00 ते 20:00 दरम्यान BKC येथे ग्लोबल फिनटेक या कार्यक्रकरिता येणाऱ्या वाहनांची संख्या जास्त असल्याने BKC येथील वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू राहण्याची शक्यता आहे .वाहन चालकांनी पर्यायी मार्गाचा वापर करावा.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 8, 2026

Why is BKC seeing extra traffic?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai on September 8. The seventh edition of the annual fintech conference is being held from September 8 to 11 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

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This year’s theme is “Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.”

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The four-day event brings together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors and other stakeholders.

Since its inception in 2020, the GFF has focused on discussions around the future of finance. This year, the event will look at how Agentic AI, programmable finance, quantum technologies and other emerging technologies can support trusted, inclusive and measurable outcomes for citizens, businesses and economies globally.