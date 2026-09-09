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Rupee at ₹97 in Dec, ₹100 in June: Why Axis Bank sees another leg of INR weakness

Rupee at ₹97 in Dec, ₹100 in June: Why Axis Bank sees another leg of INR weakness

India is seeing weaker support from foreign investment as global money shifts towards strategic sectors. At the same time, large forward positions could put more pressure on the rupee, reserves and domestic interest rates.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 11:53 AM IST
Rupee at ₹97 in Dec, ₹100 in June: Why Axis Bank sees another leg of INR weaknessAxis Bank says capital conditions have “also been weakened by FDI”, as global flows shift from middle-income and GVC-linked projects towards AI and other strategic sectors.

The Indian rupee could weaken to ₹100 against the US dollar by June 2027, with Axis Bank Research forecasting another leg of depreciation as capital flows weaken, the sustainable current-account deficit shrinks and large forward short positions add to pressure on domestic markets.

In its September 8 Macro and Markets Flash, authored by Tanay Dalal, Axis Bank sees the rupee at ₹97/$ by December 2026 and ₹100/$ by June 2027.

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Key pressure point

Axis Bank’s concern is not simply the size of the current-account deficit, but the changing structure of India’s external financing. The report says capital conditions have “also been weakened by FDI”, with UNCTAD data showing flows moving away from middle-income countries and global value-chain-linked projects towards artificial intelligence and other strategic sectors and partners.

Dalal writes that this shift means “the sustainable CAD has likely shrunk”, implying a lower fair value for the rupee. The report also warns that India’s productivity advantage in technology and global capability centres could become vulnerable if artificial intelligence erodes that edge.

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For FY27, Axis Bank expects India’s current-account deficit at 1.4% of GDP, while the balance of payments is projected to show a surplus of around $20 billion. However, the surplus is expected to be “largely boosted by the FCNR and other concessional swap flows”, highlighting underlying external vulnerabilities.

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Adding to the pressure

Another major risk comes from the large portfolio of forward short positions. Axis Bank estimates these at around $220 billion by mid-September, up from $136 billion in July.

Dalal says the position will likely create “pressure to accumulate reserves” and “pressures on MIFOR that can push domestic rates higher / lead to further widening of term premium”. This could also affect India’s domestic interest-rate environment.

The report also points to India’s relatively low reserve adequacy under the IMF’s ARA framework, adding to currency vulnerability.

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Devaluation may be the adjustment mechanism

Axis Bank frames the rupee outlook alongside high domestic asset valuations and surplus savings. Dalal writes that the issue “essentially one that calls for devaluation”, with the adjustment potentially falling on the INR, domestic assets or human capital.

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The bank considers an INR adjustment the “fairest distribution”, arguing that a fall in asset prices could weaken corporate and bank balance sheets, while a deterioration in human capital would carry longer-term costs.

For now, the conclusion is clear: Axis Bank “continues to see INR at 97 by Dec’26 and 100 by Jun’27”.

DO READ: 'External debt could rise to $900 bn': RBI's FCNR(B) move has created five major risks, warns ISB professor

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 11:52 AM IST
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