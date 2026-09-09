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BPCL, IOC, HPCL shares unfazed as Brent crude hits $100 a barrel for first time since July

BPCL, IOC, HPCL shares unfazed as Brent crude hits $100 a barrel for first time since July

OIL498.95(0.72%)

Among upstream companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) quoted at Rs 236.25, up 0.02 per cent over its previous close of Rs 236.20 apiece. The stock opened at Rs 237.70 and hit a high of Rs 239.25, while its low stood at Rs 236.15.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 3:40 PM IST
BPCL, IOC, HPCL shares unfazed as Brent crude hits $100 a barrel for first time since JulyOil India Ltd shares were trading at Rs 498.65, up 0.71 per cent from their previous close of Rs 495.15.

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) were unfazed on Wednesday even as Brent crude futures for November delivery hit $100 a barrel market. Upstream stocks such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Oil India Ltd, ONGC and GAIL also did not react much to surging oil prices.

Among upstream companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) quoted at Rs 236.25, up 0.02 per cent over its previous close of Rs 236.20 apiece. The stock opened at Rs 237.70 and hit a high of Rs 239.25, while its low stood at Rs 236.15.

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Oil India Ltd shares were trading at Rs 498.65, up 0.71 per cent from their previous close of Rs 495.15. The stock opened at Rs 498.85 and hit a high of Rs 504.65, marking a gain of around 1.92 per cent over its previous close. It touched a low of Rs 496.30.

Reliance Industries Ltd shares were trading at Rs 1,287.50, down 0.53 per cent from their previous close of Rs 1,294.30. The stock opened at Rs 1,285 and hit a high of Rs 1,294.40 before falling to a low of Rs 1,278.

GAIL (India) Ltd shares were trading at Rs 174.70, marginally down from their previous close of Rs 174.75. The stock opened at Rs 174.65 and hit a high of Rs 175.35 and a low of Rs 173.60.

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Brent crude oil prices crossed the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time since July on Wednesday as escalating US-Iran tensions and concerns over disruptions to global oil supplies pushed the benchmark higher. Brent rose as much as 2.3 per cent in London trade.

The surge in crude prices has put Indian oil and gas stocks in focus, with the impact differing across producers, refiners and other energy companies. Rising crude prices are generally positive for upstream producers such as Oil India and ONGC because they can improve oil realisations, while higher input costs can pressure oil marketing companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOC.

Among OMCs, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) shares were trading at Rs 303.85, down 0.12 per cent from their previous close of Rs 304.20. The stock opened at Rs 300 and hit a high of Rs 306.10 before falling to a low of Rs 298.35, down around 1.92 per cent from its previous close.

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Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) shares were trading at Rs 135.60, up 1.01 per cent from their previous close of Rs 134.25. The stock opened at Rs 133.70 and hit a high of Rs 136.10 and a low of Rs 133.15.

Among others, Petronet LNG Ltd shares were trading at Rs 287.10, down 0.35 per cent from their previous close of Rs 288.10. The stock opened at Rs 283 and hit a high of Rs 288.50 before touching a low of Rs 283.

Adani Total Gas Ltd shares were trading at Rs 617.90, up 1.48 per cent from their previous close of Rs 608.90. The stock opened at Rs 618.95 and hit a high of Rs 624.80, while the low stood at Rs 608.20.

The Nifty Oil & Gas index was up 0.24 per cent at 11,071.15 at 2 pm on Wednesday, even as the broader Nifty 50 was down 0.39 per cent.

The latest crude rally comes amid escalating military tensions in the Middle East. Reuters reported that Brent was near $100 a barrel as attacks involving the US, Iran and Iran-backed forces raised concerns over potential disruptions to oil supplies and key shipping routes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 1:32 PM IST
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