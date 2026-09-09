18th BRICS Summit 2026: Check full schedule of leaders’ meetings, key sessions at Bharat Mandapam

BRICS leaders to arrive on September 12

The programme begins at 2 pm on September 12, with the arrival of BRICS leaders representing member countries at Level 2, Bharat Mandapam. The arrival is designated as an official-only photo opportunity, with a clean feed to be made available through the BRICS and MEA YouTube channels and Doordarshan.

At 2:35 pm, leaders will attend a closed session for BRICS member countries titled “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism”. The session will be held at the Summit Hall on Level 2.

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‘Bharat Innovates’ exhibition and family photo

The schedule then moves to the “Bharat Innovates Exhibition” at 4:25 pm. The event will showcase leaders of BRICS member countries and will be held at Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam.

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A family photo of BRICS member-country leaders is scheduled for 5:05 pm at the venue’s outside lawns, followed by a joint tree plantation at 5:10 pm.

The day will conclude with a gala dinner hosted by the Prime Minister at 7:30 pm at Level 3 of Bharat Mandapam.

Partner countries and outreach invitees

The second day begins at 9:55 am on September 13, with the arrival of leaders or heads of government/state of BRICS partner countries and outreach invitees at Level 2.

A group photo is scheduled for 10:35 am at the same venue.

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The key public-facing session begins at 10:50 am, with the open session titled “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.” It will take place at the Summit Hall on Level 2.

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The programme underscores the summit’s focus on global governance, multilateralism, innovation, sustainability and inclusive global growth, while bringing BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees together in New Delhi.

The schedule also states that clean feeds of the official events will be available through BRICS YouTube, MEA YouTube and Doordarshan, while the listed photo opportunities are marked as official only.