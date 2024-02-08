Mumbai: Uddhav Sena leader shot dead during Facebook Live, accused kills self

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot during Facebook Live in Mumbai's Dahisar area on Thursday. He later succumbed to his injuries. Ghosalkar, a former corporator of Mumbai, was shot by one Mauris Noronha, also known as Mauris Bhai. The whole incident was recorded on Facebook Live. Ghosalkar was the son of Shivsena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar.

Reports suggest that Ghosalkar and Noronha had old enmity and the Facebook Live was to clarify that they had come together, ending their bitterness for the betterment of the area. As Ghosalkar finished his message and was preparing to leave the room, Noronha fired at him - the incident was recorded on Facebook Live.

Mauris Bhai shot thrice at Ghosalkar. After this, Mauris Bhai shot himself dead, police said, adding that Ghosalkar was shot over 'personal enmity'.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has demanded Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation over the incident.

Recently, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar inside the cabin of a senior cop at the Hill Line police station. The two politicians and their supporters had gathered to file a complaint over a long-standing land dispute. Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil also got injured in the incident.

