Mumbai weather: IMD predicts heavy rain for city. Red alert issued for Maharashtra till July 24

Mumbai is facing relentless rains and severe waterlogging, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for parts of central Maharashtra till July 24.

The city, along with its suburbs and neighboring districts—Thane, Palghar, and Raigad—is bracing for more heavy downpours, with a high tide alert also in place for the afternoon.

The IMD forecasts heavy rain with a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday and an orange alert on Wednesday. The red alert extends to Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and West Madhya Pradesh, indicating the severity of the situation.

Since Saturday evening, continuous heavy rain has caused widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. In Bhandup, a mobile tower collapsed, damaging several houses but fortunately causing no casualties. Social media is abuzz with images of flooded police stations, showcasing the extent of the downpour’s impact.

With the heavy rainfall warning in place, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams across Maharashtra. In addition to their regular presence in Mumbai and Nagpur, NDRF teams are stationed in Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed and Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

The IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over West, Central, East, and South Peninsular India for the next five days. Orange alerts signal very heavy rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh from July 22-24, and Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Coastal Karnataka on July 22. Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat will experience similar conditions on July 25 and 26, while West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha will see heavy rains on July 23 and 24.

Expect strong surface winds (30-40 kmph) in south peninsular India over the next two days. Coastal and South Interior Karnataka will face heavy rainfall from July 22-26, with significant rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Kerala, North Interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh on specific days throughout the week.

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, and other parts of Northwest India will experience scattered to widespread light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Orange alerts indicate very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on July 22 and 23, and in West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and East Rajasthan on July 23 and 24. Expect hot and humid weather in West Rajasthan, with above-normal temperatures in Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi for the next two days.

Northeast India will continue to see widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days. Assam and Meghalaya are particularly at risk for isolated heavy rainfall, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur will face heavy showers till July 24.